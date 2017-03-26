After Ranchi struggle, Nathan Lyon is back among the wickets

Nathan Lyon picked four wickets on Day 2 of 4th Test match. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon picked four wickets on Day 2 of 4th Test match. (Source: AP)

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was back among the wickets as he took four to keep India under check on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala. India were off to a decent start, seemed in control in the second session but it was Lyon’s spell which changed the course of the game.

Shortly after Tea, Lyon produced a double breakthrough when he got rid of set batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Karun Nair. The lines were much tighter in Dharamsala and the offie gave very little away during his productive spell.

It wasn’t easy for him as there was a little lean patch of sorts since his heroics in a losing cause in Bangalore. He bowled as many as 46 overs in Ranchi but could only pick one wicket and gave away 163 runs.

He was not among the wickets since Ranchi but didn’t affect his spirits one bit in Dharamsala. He kept trying and was finally rewarded with quick wickets in the final session of day’s play.

When umpire called stumps, India were 248/6 and Lyon had picked four out of the six wickets to fall in the day’s play. Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha are still at the crease and the offie would want to get them out cheaply in a very crucial morning session of Day 3.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd