After ODI recall, Shreyas Iyer poses with Sushmita Sen

Shreyas Iyer posted a picture with Sushmita Sen on Instagram. Shreyas Iyer posted a picture with Sushmita Sen on Instagram.

India made two changes from the ODI squad that faced New Zealand last month with Shreyas Iyer and Siddharth Kaul coming into the lineup. Another change sees Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series with Rohit Sharma to captain the side in his absence. After the joy of getting a place back in the squad, Iyer found double joy of posing for a picture with the extremely gorgeous Sushmita Sen.

This is the first time that the Mumbai batsman Iyer has been called up for the ODI matches. Previously he came in as cover for Kohli to face Australia in the fourth Test at Dharamshala but did not play. Later he was brought into the squad for New Zealand T20I series. There he failed to deliver – scoring 23 and 6 in the two innings he batted in.

Since playing against New Zealand in the three T20 matches, he joined up with his domestic side to play in the Ranji Trophy competition. He scored 28, 8, 0, 89 and 1 since then. Iyer who bats at number 3 has a real opportunity to make a mark now in the absence of Kohli and possibly get a name on the sheet for the tour of South Africa in the new year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd