Top Stories

After ODI recall, Shreyas Iyer poses with Sushmita Sen

Shreyas Iyer was picked in the ODI squad announced for the three-match Sri Lanka series having played T20I cricket so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: November 28, 2017 10:11 am
Shreyas Iyer posted a picture with Sushmita Sen Shreyas Iyer posted a picture with Sushmita Sen on Instagram.
Related News

India made two changes from the ODI squad that faced New Zealand last month with Shreyas Iyer and Siddharth Kaul coming into the lineup. Another change sees Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series with Rohit Sharma to captain the side in his absence. After the joy of getting a place back in the squad, Iyer found double joy of posing for a picture with the extremely gorgeous Sushmita Sen.

This is the first time that the Mumbai batsman Iyer has been called up for the ODI matches. Previously he came in as cover for Kohli to face Australia in the fourth Test at Dharamshala but did not play. Later he was brought into the squad for New Zealand T20I series. There he failed to deliver – scoring 23 and 6 in the two innings he batted in.

Since playing against New Zealand in the three T20 matches, he joined up with his domestic side to play in the Ranji Trophy competition. He scored 28, 8, 0, 89 and 1 since then. Iyer who bats at number 3 has a real opportunity to make a mark now in the absence of Kohli and possibly get a name on the sheet for the tour of South Africa in the new year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table