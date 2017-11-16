Nayan Mongia’s son Mohit breaks his 30-year-old record

Mohit Mongia, who unlike his father, bowls left-arm spin, also took two wickets in the match. Mohit Mongia, who unlike his father, bowls left-arm spin, also took two wickets in the match.

“Like father, like son.” The age-old proverb was proved to be true by former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Nayan Mongia’s son Mohit Mongia earlier this week. Playing as the captain for Baroda’s U-19 team against Kerala in the Cooch Behar Trophy, Mohit broke his father’s record, nearly after three decades. Mohit went on to score 260 runs in 266 balls in the 1st innings, going past his father’s record of 224 in the same tournament back in 1988.

In a match that ended in a stalemate, Mohit became the new high scorer for Baroda U-19 team. In response to Kerala’s 370, Baroda went on to score 470 on the back of the 18-year old’s stellar performance. Opening the innings for Baroda, the batsmen hit 28 fours and 9 sixes in his innings and scored at a strike rate of 97.74.

Earlier, Mohit, who bowls left-arm spin, had taken two wickets in the first innings as well.

Speaking to Times of India, Mongia said his son’s feat was “well-deserved. “I am really happy that my son has broken my record. It’s an incredible feeling. Mohit has been playing well so this double century is very well deserved,” the former wicketkeeper said.

The 47-year added that his son, unlike him, likes to counter-attack. “Yes. Mohit likes to bat in the flow and does counter attack. I used to be a subdued batsman who batted slowly initially before picking up pace later in the innings,” Mongia said.

