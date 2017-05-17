After ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement comes ‘Sabse Bada Moh’ as India take on Pakistan in Champions Trophy, watch video

India will take on Pakistan in their first ICC Champions Trophy match. India will take on Pakistan in their first ICC Champions Trophy match.

Just as we are heading towards the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, the official broadcasters of the tournament Star Sports have launched a new advertisement that focuses on the India-Pakistan encounter. The arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other on June 4 in Edgbaston.

The TVC is titled #SabseBadaMoh”. This TVC builds on the successful films – ‘World Cup wali feeling’, ‘Har Koi Dekhega’ and ‘Matrabhasha’ and is part of the #ChampionsKaWorldCup campaign launched by Star Sports for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

A Star India spokesperson said, “ICC Champions Trophy is the biggest cricket tournament of the year and, with an India-Pakistan match, every cricket fan will tune-in no matter which side they cheer for. The passion, pride and enthusiasm that an India-Pakistan match draws from fans is unmatched around the world. ‘#SabseBadaMoh’ underlines this sentiment and carries the #ChampionsKaWorldCup campaign forward.”

Earlier, during the World Cup, the ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign became a huge hit. It was based on Pakistan’s record against India in the World Cups. They haven’t beaten India in any ICC World Cup.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from June 1 when hosts England will take on Bangladesh in the tournament opener in London. India are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy. They defeated England in the last edition in 2013 by 5 runs under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

This time the team would have a new captain as Virat Kohli has been handed over the captaincy reigns from Dhoni after the Jharkhand player stepped down from the position earlier this year.

