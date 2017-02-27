India vs Australia 2017: After masssive defeat, Team India seeks rejuvination by trekking

Before the Bengaluru Test, Virat Kohli takes some time off from cricketing duties. (Source: Facebook) Before the Bengaluru Test, Virat Kohli takes some time off from cricketing duties. (Source: Facebook)

After suffering a heavy defeat of 333 runs against Australia, Team India is now in search of a much-needed positive energy. Seemingly, this is exactly why they ended up trekking and rejuvenating themselves in surrounding areas of Pune.

It has been a tough time for India ever since the defeat, and what the side needs in the next few days is a break from cricket.

India’s failure to post a respectable total in two innings has evoked strong reactions at home from the average cricket fan to serious cricket critic. Hence, they are now enjoying some valuable time away from all the noise.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2017: Who turned the tap off on Pune pitch?

Captain Virat Kohli posted a picture on his social media handle, titled – “Everyday is a blessing and an opportunity. Be grateful and keep moving ahead.”

Pacer Umesh Yadav, who had a good outing with the ball in Pune, posted a snap of his along with his wife, titled – “I sit back in this beautiful place and reflect on my life choice”. Along with him teammates, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin also took to instagram to post their pictures.

Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja, who uploaded a picture titled “On the mountain”, tagged his location as the Tamhini Ghat trek, which is located around 80 kilometers from Pune.

On the mountain #teamactivity #fun #rajputboy 🇮🇳🇮🇳#jaihind A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Ravindra Jadeja has recently completed 50 wickets in a season for the first time in Tests, his tally being 51 at 25.41 runs apiece in 10 Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin (68 at 24.70 in 10 Tests) and Jadeja are the only two Indian bowlers to record the feat in the same season (2016-17).

Seeing a #sunset is so peaceful #beautifulnature @radhika_dhopavkar A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

The defeat in Pune that India tasted was pretty demoralizing, especially in the way that their batting order collapsed. So it is good that the team is getting some valuable time off , as it is imperative that they are in the right frame of mind as they go into the second Test against Australia which begins from March 4 in Bengaluru.