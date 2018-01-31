After maiden Ranji title, Vidarbha win first Cooch Behar Trophy

Vidarbha had finished second in the league stage with three wins and as many draws. (Source: Express Archive) Vidarbha had finished second in the league stage with three wins and as many draws. (Source: Express Archive)

After winning their maiden Ranji Trophy earlier this season, Vidarbha recorded another first by winning the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Emulating the impressive performance of the senior side, the U-19 team beat Madhya Pradesh on the basis of first innings lead in the final.

Captain and opener Atharva Taide led from the front as he struck 320 (483b, 34×4, 1×6) to power Vidarbha to a massive 614 in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s first inning total of 289 all out.

With a mammoth 325-run lead, Vidarbha ensured they did not bat again and reduced the Madhya Pradesh side to 176 for 7 in their second innings.

Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande took four wickets in the first innings while PR Rekhade took three in the second innings.

Vidarbha had finished second in the league stage with three wins and as many draws. They beat Karnataka by nine wickets in the quarter-finals before pipping Punjab on first innings lead in the semifinals.

