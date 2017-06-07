After Edgbaston defeat, time’s running out for Mickey Arthur

The ongoing Champions Trophy could well be the game over for Mickey Arthur if Pakistan fail to turn the tables. The ongoing Champions Trophy could well be the game over for Mickey Arthur if Pakistan fail to turn the tables.

What is he being blamed for?

Wrong team selection:

It’s astonishing that the coach doesn’t see any difference between Junaid and Hassan (Ali). How can you compare them; one is a natural left-arm swing bowler and the other is a right-arm pacer – Shoaib Akhtar

Poor planning:

The coach has been a big disappointment as the team appeared to be without a plan, while I’m disappointed with the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed (as well) who appeared lost in the match – Mohsin Khan

In January 2010, Arthur had officially spoken about the “differences” between him and Cricket South Africa (CA) that forced him to step down as the national team coach. He had been in charge for nearly five years but some reports hinted at a breakdown in his relationship with then South Africa captain Graeme Smith towards the end.

Just three weeks before the 2013 Ashes series in England, Arthur had been sacked as Australia coach and was replaced by Darren Lehmann. Australia had won 10 of their 19 Tests during his stint that lasted for close to two years. But the Homework-gate during the disastrous 4-0 Test defeat in India proved to be the final straw.

What losses to India mean for Pak coaches

Richard Pybus: India won the 2003 World Cup fixture against Pakistan. Pybus, Pakistan’s first foreign coach, got the boot after the tournament as the team failed to progress past the first round.

Javed Miandad: He was handed the pink slip after Pakistan lost the Test and ODI series against India at home in 2004.

Geoff Lawson: Survived despite Pakistan losing to India in the group game and the final in the 2007 World T20, but not for long. Was sacked next year.

Waqar Younis: Survived Pakistan’s 2011 WC semifinal loss to India, but stepped down five months later. Younis, reappointed as Pakistan head coach in June 2014, presided over another Pakistan defeat to India at an ICC event; in the 2015 WC. He was retained and took Pakistan to the 2016 World T20 in India. Didn’t prove third-time lucky.

