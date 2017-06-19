After Champions Trophy final, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli share a light moment with Shoaib Malik; watch video

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Indian cricket team lost the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval against arch rivals Pakistan but captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh shared a light moment with the opposition players Shoaib Malik and their bowling coach Azhar Mahmood at the post-match presentation.

The players were spotted sharing some funny moments together. Pakistan bagged their maiden Champions Trophy title after beating India by 180 runs on Super Sunday.

Later, Indian skipper Kohli hailed Pakistan’s performance and credited them for outplaying India in all departments on the big occasion. “I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation, “They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day, disappointing for us but I have a smile on my face because we played well to reach the final.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Credit to them they outplayed us today in all departments, this is what happens in sport,” said Kohli, “We can’t take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities. We tried to do out best, but even with the ball, they were aggressive, we didn’t show any resistance apart from Hardik, whose knock was outstanding.”

India were defending their Champions Trophy title that they won in 2013 edition after beating hosts England by 5 runs in the final. Earlier, Kohli put Pakistan into bat and the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side compiled a total of 338/4 in 50 overs. In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma and Kohli early and were left tottering at 54/5. Hardik Pandya tried to provide some resistance to the team but he failed and the defending champions were dethroned after being bundled out for 158.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd