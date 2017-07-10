Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafaq scores 214 in T20 match

Afghanistan cricket team has witnessed a gradual progress. (Source: AP) Afghanistan cricket team has witnessed a gradual progress. (Source: AP)

The Afghanistan cricket team has witnessed a gradual progress and leading the way has been young Rashid Khan. However, in the latest moment of another high point in their game, wicketkeeper Shafiqullah Shafaq hit a quickfire double century in a local tournament (Paragon Nangarhar Champion Trophy). The tournament which was held in Afghanistan saw Shafaq score 214 in just 71 balls. In his breathtaking knock, he hit 21 maximums and 16 boundaries.

Shafaq’s knock saw him take the attack to the bowlers and punish them mercilessly. It was his innings that took his team, Khateez Cricket Academy, to a massive total of 351. He was ably supported at the other end by teammate Waheedullah Shafaq who hit 81 in just 31 balls. The opposition, Kabul Star Cricket Club could only muster 107 in reply, thus handing Khateez a win by 244 runs.

In his T20 international career, Shafaq has played 35 matches so far and scored 392 runs. His highest in international T20’s is 51. But what stands out is his impressive strike rate of 143.07. He made his List A debut against Denmark in 2009 in the World Cup Qualifier. ODI debut came in the same year.

Shafaq has been a part of the Afghanistan national side. He also holds the distinction of being one of the few players of having played the last three ICC World T20s ( 2012, 2014 and 2016).

Meanwhile, in international T20 cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest score of 263/5 which they notched up in 2013 against the (now defunct) Pune Warriors.

