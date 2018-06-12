Afghanistan’s ‘beautiful’ journey to Test cricket is good for the game, says Dinesh Karthik

India will take on Afghanistan in one-off Test in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI) India will take on Afghanistan in one-off Test in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI)

India are set to host Afghanistan in one-off Test from June 14 in Bengaluru and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has described Afghanistan’s cricketing journey as a “beautiful” one. The Test would also mark Afghanistan’s debut in the longer format. While Karthik hailed Afghanistan’s journey, he also gave a fitting reply to Afghan skipper Asghar Stanikzai’s comments. Stanikzai had earlier said that his side has got better spin attack than India’s.

Commenting on this, Karthik insisted that the Indian spinners are much more experience both at the international and domestic level.

“Clearly all their spinners put together wouldn’t have played that many matches that (a young) Kuldeep Yadav (24 first-class matches) would have played in four-day cricket,” Karthik said ahead of the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan starting Thursday.

“I don’t know what the person (Stanikzhai) had said but you have got to understand that we have got a lot of experience, not only in Test match cricket but a lot of domestic cricket, a lot of four-day matches,” he added.

“Experience at the end of the day has a lot of value as you saw with CSK in IPL. I am very sure that they (Afghanistan) would be better bowlers by the start of the next Test match than what they are now,” Karthik said.

Karthik appreciated the way Afghanistan have faired in limited overs cricket. They recently defeated Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series in Dehradun and the wicket-keeper batsman did credit them for the successful campaign.

“The kind of improvement they have shown in white ball cricket has been phenomenal. There is no reason why they can’t do it in red ball cricket. But I would say our spinners have a lot of experience and I would say experience can’t be easily bought. I am sure their players will also vouch for that,” he said.

“Oh it’s a beautiful journey isn’t it. It’s been a highlight for ICC to have a Test nation in Afghanistan. Not many people knew Afghanistan played cricket. We all know what a tough place it is and the kind of turmoil they go through and despite that, they are able to inspire people with their performances,” the 33-year-old Tamil Nadu stumper said.

“You have to give them credit. They are trying to beat all the odds with little infrastructure that they have got. I hope they get to play a lot of Test cricket. In two years, they have had household names (like Rashid). Not only are they competing in shorter formats but are also winning series (Bangaldesh).”

Adding more to this, Karthik admitted that more teams can take up the challenge and can do well in the game. “(Their emergence is) good for the sport as well. Many countries can take this route and take the challenge and do as well as they can. It will be a fabulous story in the history of their country,” added Karthik.

