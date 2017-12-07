Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad given 12-month suspension for doping violation

Mohammad Shahzad had already been provisionally suspended after his urine sample was shown to contain banned substance Clenbuterol. Mohammad Shahzad had already been provisionally suspended after his urine sample was shown to contain banned substance Clenbuterol.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been handed a 12-month suspension backdated to January 17, 2017, for violating an anti-doping rule. Shahzad had already been provisionally suspended after his urine sample was shown to contain banned substance Clenbuterol, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Association both in-competition and out-of-competition.

Shahzad pleaded guilty and also convinced the International Cricket Council that he had taken the substance unintentionally to reduce his weight. It was after this that the backdated suspension was imposed. It now means that Shahzad can return to cricketing duties on January 17, 2018. “Today’s announcement reinforces the ICC’s zero-tolerance approach to doping, and reminds all international cricketers that they remain personally responsible for ensuring that anything they eat, drink or put into their bodies does not result in an anti-doping rule violation,” Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager – Cricket said.

“It further serves as a reminder to all international cricketers of the dangers and risks associated with taking supplements. Before thinking about taking a supplement, cricketers should weigh up the risks and dangers of doing so and should fully research the supplement in question so they can make an informed decision,” he added.

