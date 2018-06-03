Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming, AFG vs BAN Live Match Streaming Online: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. (Source: File) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. (Source: File)

Ahead of their much-anticipated Test debut, Afghanistan will square-off against Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series which begins with the first encounter on Sunday evening at Dehradun. Prior to this match, the two teams have met each other on only one occasion so far (2014) where Bangladesh registered a comfortable win. However, a lot has changed since then with the Afghans going from strength to strength. With world number one, Rashid Khan amongst their ranks, they are now a force to be reckoned with and may well spring a surprise against an experienced Bangladesh unit. Young Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who grabbed the limelight with his eye-catching performances in the IPL will also be another player to watch out for. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping that in the absence of seasoned performer Mustafizur Rahman, young guns- Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed step up and deliver the goods. However, before this contest begins at Dehradun, here is all the information you need to know.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This will be the first match of Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20I series in India, 2018.

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

What time does Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match begin?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd