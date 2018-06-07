Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, AFG vs BAN T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I

Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran, center, celebrates after taking the first wicket of Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran, center, celebrates after taking the first wicket of Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Bangladesh play each other in the final of the three-match T20I series in Dehradun. Afghanistan have already shocked Bangladesh by clinching the series 2-0, and the side led by Mushfiqur Rahim will play the third T20I for pride. Afghanistan have displayed an allround performance with star performer Rashid Khan coming off good for the international side after a brilliant IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has been declared the Man of the Match in both the T20Is for his bowling performances, that have made it hard for Bangladesh batsmen to tackle. Afghanistan will hope to script a historic clean sweep by winning the third T20I.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place on Thursday, June 7, 2018. This will be the third match of Afghanistan-Bangladesh T20I series in India, 2018.

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

What time does Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match begin?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be not broadcast on TV in India. However, you can watch the match on G TV, OSN sports in Bangladesh.

How do I watch online live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match live streaming will not be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd