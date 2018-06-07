Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan 82/2 after 12 overs

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Catch Live Cricket Score of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live from Dehradun.

By: Sports Desk | Dehradun | Updated: June 7, 2018 9:01:45 pm
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan have already won the T20I series against Bangladesh by winning the first two T20Is of the three-match series. Now, Afghanistan have a chance to complete a clean-sweep over Bangladesh for the first time. The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Thursday in Dehradun. Afghanistan have made a rapid rise in international cricket and that has been reflected in the series. They had never beaten Bangladesh before this series but now they have won two games on the trot. Rashid Khan has been the star of the team in this series. Bangladesh have fallen flat in this series and have failed to match the level of their lower ranked opponents. Catch Live Cricket Score Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming from Dehradun.

Live Blog

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming: AFG vs BAN T20 Live Score from Dehradun

21:01 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Stanikzai accelerates

Asghar Stanikzai has started to accelerate against the Bangladesh bowlers. On the other hand, Shenwari is silent till now but both the batsmen would be looking to take on the bowlers and get some more runs quickly on the bodard

20:53 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
SIX!

Asghar Stanikzai hammers the first delivery from the 11th over for a huge six. He has shown his hard-hitting abilities earlier as well and needs to stay till the end today

20:45 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
WICKET!

Abu Jayed gives Bangladesh their second breakthrough as he removes Usman Ghani who had started to look comfortable in the middle. 

20:40 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Play resumed

The play has been resumed and Afghanistan have started to dominate the Bangladesh bowlers. Shahzad has been in sublime touch

20:30 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Play stopped due to wet patches in outfield

The play has between Afghanistan and Bangladesh has been stopped due to wet patches in the outfield

20:29 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Bangladesh pulls things back

A good over from Bangladesh as they just give one run away in this. Shahzad is looking accelerate as they are in the final over of the Powerplay

20:16 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Afghanistan off to steady start

Ghani isn't looking comfortable at the moment as he has only scored 1 in 10 deliveries that he has faced. Shahzad though is taking on the bowlers really well

20:11 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Afghanistan start off well

Afghanistan openers have had a brilliant start to this match as well. They have scored 20 runs in first 2 overs and Shahzad is on fire at the moment

20:02 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Afg vs Ban

Afghanistan begin the innings with Ghani and Shahzad out in the middle. Shahzad gets off the mark with a boundary. The two would again look to begin the innings with authority. Mehidy Hasan has started for Bangladesh

19:51 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Playing XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Usman Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed

19:25 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Afghanistan have already won the series after beating them in the first two matches.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Live Streaming at Dehradun

afghanistan vs bangladesh live Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan eye clean-sweep. (AP Photo)

A supremely confident and optimistic Afghanistan will look to make a clean sweep in the third and final encounter of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday. Despite plying their trade in the adopted home in Dehradun, Afghanistan have risen to the challenge and already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Cricket loving fans across the city have also joined the fervor and showered immense love on the team and their favourite star- Rashid Khan. The 19-year-old leggie has enthralled supporters with a brilliant exhibition of leg spin bowling by picking 7 wickets in 2 matches so far. But will he repeat his feat once again to captivate the audience? Going by teammate Shafiqullah Shafiq words- led by Rashid, Afghanistan are only aiming at one result – a whitewash. “With world no 1 bowler Rashid Khan among our ranks, Afghanistan is the best team in the shortest format,” the 28-year-old T20 specialist said before emphasizing that a clean sweep is in order.

