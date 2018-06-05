Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh 103/7 after 16 overs against Afghanistan

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan lead the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0 after defeating them by a comprehensive margin of 45 runs in Dehradun. Afghanistan rode on some emphatic individual performances to take the lead. Mohammad Shahzad and Usman Ghani gave them a good start while late surge from Shafiqullah Shafiq and an 18-ball 36 from Samiullah Shenwari helped them post 167/8. Later, Afghanistan outplayed Bangladesh after they bundled Shakib’s men for 122 runs. Shapoor Zadran and Rashid Khan picked 3 wickets apiece while Liton Das scored 30 for Bangladesh. Shakib and his troops will be looking to turn fortunes for themselves in the second encounter while Afghanistan will seek to take an unassailable lead. Catch live scores and updates from Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in second T20.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I from Dehradun:
The genius is showing his abilities. Mosaddek Hossain is out first ball and Rashid has three wickets in this over. He is one fire and Bangladesh are struggling in Dehradun
Rashid Khan has second wicket in this over as he cleans up Tamim Iqbal for 44 this time and Bangladesh lose sixth for 103. It was a googly pitched outside off-stump and Tamim is sent back
Rashid Khan finally has a wicket and he removes Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan who was struggling a bit in the middle. Najibullah take a catch to send him back in the hut and Bangladesh are 101/5
The spinner gives only five runs in that over. He has been a terrific find for Afghanistan and the right-hander is showing that. Tamim Iqbal is looking good at the other end though
Karim Janat cleans up Mahmudullah for 14 off 8. Mahmuddulah was looking aggressive in his approach but Janat got better of him and scalped his wicket. Bangladesh lose 4
Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a six. Mushfiqur Rahim got out on the previous delivery after he was stumped by Shahzad. Bangaldesh are 81/3 after 10 overs
Tamim Iqbal has rubbed off his last match's failure when he got out for a golden duck. The left-hander has started the innings in a cautious manner and is now scoring runs pretty easily. He has moved to 32 off 27
This has been a good over from Nabi as he just gives 4 runs in that over. The off-spiner has certainly pulled back the scoring rate of Bangladesh batting unit
Bangladesh did get a start but they have certainly failed to capitalise it in the powerplay overs. They end first 6 overs at 42/2
Sabbir Rahman is gone and Nabi has his first wicket of the match. Rahman played the short delivery in the air but only managed to give a catch to Shenwari at Cow corner
Shapoor Zadran was hit for four boundaries in his second over and leaked 17 runs in that one. Bangladesh have started to accelerate in this over and they need to build on this
Tamim Iqbal edges a back of the length delivery from Zadran but there is no slips and the ball has ran away for a boundary.
Another brilliant over from Mujeeb as he just gives three runs in that one. He has been brilliant so far and Bangladesh are looking to get things going for themselves
Shapoor Zadran has a wicket on the very first delivery and he removes Liton Das for 1 after Rashid Khan takes a good catch in the deep. Das took the aerial route but gave a straightforward catch to Rashid at deep mid-wicket. Some display of good captaincy from Satnikzai
This is a brilliant start from Mujeeb ur Rahman as he gives just one run in that over. Tamim is looking to get off the mark as early as possible. He needs to be among the runs today to gain some confidence
Players are out in the middle and we have Tamim Iqbal opening the innings with Liton Das. Das showed some mettle in the last game but Tamim got out on the first ball of the innings. Mujeeb will start for Afghanistan
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Ariful Haque
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Usman Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran
Bangladesh have won the toss and they have elected to bat first in this match. In the last match, Shakib won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first and keeping the result in mind he has opted to bat first in this match
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh second T20I match. Afghanistan displayed brilliant character in the first match as they outclassed Bangladesh by 45 runs. They would now look to take an unassailable lead in this game while Bangladesh would be seeking a change in their fortunes