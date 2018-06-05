Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh 103/7 after 16 overs against Afghanistan

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20: Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 1-0 in three match series. (Source: AP) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20: Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 1-0 in three match series. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan lead the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0 after defeating them by a comprehensive margin of 45 runs in Dehradun. Afghanistan rode on some emphatic individual performances to take the lead. Mohammad Shahzad and Usman Ghani gave them a good start while late surge from Shafiqullah Shafiq and an 18-ball 36 from Samiullah Shenwari helped them post 167/8. Later, Afghanistan outplayed Bangladesh after they bundled Shakib’s men for 122 runs. Shapoor Zadran and Rashid Khan picked 3 wickets apiece while Liton Das scored 30 for Bangladesh. Shakib and his troops will be looking to turn fortunes for themselves in the second encounter while Afghanistan will seek to take an unassailable lead. Catch live scores and updates from Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in second T20.