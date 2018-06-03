Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: Afghanistan 148/5 after 19 overs

The past one year has been a crucial as well a good one for Afghanistan. They were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last year along with Ireland and would make their debut in the longer format later this month. But before Afghanistan face India in the one-off Test, they are set to play Bangladesh in a three-match T20I in Dehradun. Afghanistan have some popular names in the kline up that includes Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Stanikzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shapoor Zadran. On the other Bangladesh too comprises of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar. Both the teams can be dangerous on their day nad they have shown this in the past. Afghanistan defeated West Indies in the final of ICC.
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series in Dehradun. Both the sides have some brilliant players in their line up. Afghanistan would be riding on their star spinner Rashid Khan to put a halt on the scoring rate of the opposition while they would expect Mohammad Shahzad to come up with some good strokes as he has done in the past. Bangladesh on the otehr has an experienced line up. Tamim Iqbal will have the onus of scoring quick runs while Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah would be expected to be among the runs.
Shafiq starts the last over from Abul Hassan with a back to back sixes that takes Afghanistan's total to 160/5 with 4 more deliveries left in the innings
Shenwari has been caught by Mosaddek Hossain off Abu Jayed for 36. But he has dominated the bowler throughly before getting out. Afghanistan are 135.5 after 18 overs
A six followed by a boundary from Shenwari and Abu Jayed is on the receiving end in the 18th over. Afghanistan have pushed the paddle now
100 is up for Afghanistan in 16th over and it comes with a maximum from Shenwari. He can hit the ball hard. Afghanistan should get to a good total after that start
Two wickets in one over for Mahmudullah as he first removes new man Najibullah as he has been caught by Abu Jayed and then cleans up Nabi for a duck
Mohammad Shahzad is gone for 40 as Shakib Al Hasan takes and important wicket. He was dropped earlier in the over but Shakib makes up for that chance and gets the wicket. Afghanistan are 86/2 after 12
Just as we were talking about the boundaries, Abul Hasan bowls a sloer one in Stanikzai's arch and he hammers that one away for a maximum. A brilliant shot from him
Bangladesh have certainly pulled back the scoring rate as they haven't given away any boundaries last some balls. Stanikzai is getting his eye in while Shahzad is playing a cautious innings after the departure of Ghani
Afghanistan finally lose a wicket after a brilliant start. Usman Ghani has to depart for 26 as he plays that one on to his leg stump. Captain Asghar Stnikzai comes out in the middle
This could have been a good over if Abul Hassan hadn't bowled a no ball. He gave just five runs in the first five balls but ends up giving away 11 runs eventually
Afghanistan have a good start in the powerplay oversas they have scored 44 without losing a wicket
Usman Ghani takes on Nazmul Islam and hammers him for maximum over long on for a six. Islam is struggling against these two strikers of the ball. 16 runs came off that over
Captain Shakib al hasan comes into the attack just after the three overs. Afghanistan have started the innings in a brilliant fashion and need to build on the start now
Two boundaries in three deliveries for Usman Ghani and he is on fire as he moves to 10 off 8 very quickly. Afghanistan do consist a line up that can be pretty dangerous on its day
The openers have started the proceedings well. They are keeping a good scoring rate and are also concious about not losing their wicket early in the game.
Afghanistan have got a solid start here as the openers open their account with a boundary apiece. Shahzad is at 5 while Ghani is unbeaten at 4
Mohammad Shahzad and Afghanistan get off the mark with a boundary through mid-wicket. He is someone who whill start hitting the ball aggressively right from the start of the game
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Usman Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Abul Hasan, Abu Jayed
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against Afghanistan in Dehradun. This seems to be a good decision as they would have a traget to chase in their mind when Shakib's men come out in the middle