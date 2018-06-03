Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: Afghanistan 148/5 after 19 overs

AFG vs BAN Live Score: Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series. AFG vs BAN Live Score: Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series.

The past one year has been a crucial as well a good one for Afghanistan. They were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last year along with Ireland and would make their debut in the longer format later this month. But before Afghanistan face India in the one-off Test, they are set to play Bangladesh in a three-match T20I in Dehradun. Afghanistan have some popular names in the kline up that includes Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Stanikzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shapoor Zadran. On the other Bangladesh too comprises of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar. Both the teams can be dangerous on their day nad they have shown this in the past. Afghanistan defeated West Indies in the final of ICC.