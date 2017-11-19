Afghanistan trounce Pakistan by 185 runs to lift U19 Asia Cup title

Afghanistan lifted the title for the first time. (Source: ACB) Afghanistan lifted the title for the first time. (Source: ACB)

Afghanistan won the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup by registering a comprehensive 185-run victory over Pakistan at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Ikram Ali Khil’s hundred and Mujeeb Zadran fifer with the ball helped the Afghans win their historic U19 Asia cup. Courtesy of his knock of 107, Khil was deservedly awarded as the man of the match.

After winning the toss Pakistan skipper Hasan Khan opted to bowl first. However, his bowlers failed to get early breakthroughs as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran forged a fifty run opening stand. But soon after their departure, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. It was then that wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil got into the act and held one end. He went on to hit an unbeaten 107 of 113 balls as Afghanistan went on to post a respectable 248/7.

Chasing 249 Pakistan suffered early setbacks as the top four batsmen were dismissed with the score on 32. Mujeeb Zadran and Qais Ahmad were the wrecker-in-chief for the Afghan side. Pakistan could never recover from the initial jolts and ultimately folded up for 63. Mohammad Taha was the only one who provided some amount of resistance. After his departure, it was a mere process of completing the formalities.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Afghanistan captain Naveen-ul-Haq said, “I would want to congratulate our fans and would like to dedicate the trophy to our country. Our plan was to keep wickets intact and accelerate towards the end. Our coaching staff and Board have put in a lot of hard work.”

