Afghanistan to play Ireland, Zimbabwe in Sharjah

The three ODIs will be played on December 5, 7 and 10. Both Ireland and Afghanistan were accorded with Test staus earlier this year to become the 11th and 12th Test nations.

By: AFP | Published:October 23, 2017 1:07 am
Afghanistan to play Ireland in Sharjah (Source: PTI)
Afghanistan will play three one-day internationals with Ireland in Sharjah in Decmeber and they are also eyeing their inaugural Test against Zimbabwe, an official said on Sunday.

“We are hosting a three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland in December and there are also discussions on Afghanistan playing their inaugural Test at our ground after the ODI series,” Mazhar Khan, GM Sharjah cricket stadium, told AFP.

While Ireland have scheduled their inaugural Test with Pakistan at home in May, Afghanistan are hoping to play their first Test against Zimbabwe.

“We are ready to host Afghanistan’s first Test and for that dates will be finalised soon,” said Khan.

Sharjah has hosted the most one-day internationals with 228. They will host the fifth and final one-day against Sri Lanka on Monday.

