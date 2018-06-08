Afghanistan Test good opportunity to prepare for England, says Murali Vijay

India Test opening batsman Murali Vijay. (Source: File) India Test opening batsman Murali Vijay. (Source: File)

With the conclusion of the 11th season of Indian Premier League, India are gearing up for the upcoming historic Test against Afghanistan starting from June 14th in Bengaluru. The opening batsman Murali Vijay, who has been included for the one-off Test believes the match will be a good opportunity for the side to prepare strategies before the crucial tour to England. “The Test against Afghanistan gives us an opportunity to go out there and express ourselves. It will definitely be an interesting game and from thereon, the strategies for the England series will start,” the 34-year old said in an interview to Times of India.

The Tamil Nadu batsman further attested that the match against Afghanistan, who will be playing their first longest format match, will not be an easy affair. “Afghanistan is a quality side and Test cricket as such is a test for any player,” he said.

Talking about the upcoming tour to England, Vijay said that adapting to the conditions in the country will be a mental challenge for the players. “Even experienced players tend to struggle in England as the conditions are alien. Scoring runs in such conditions is a mental game and you have to be persistent. It is important to bide your time, believe in yourself and runs will come. That’s what I have looked to do throughout my career,” he said. He further added that the players need to work together as a team in the overseas tour. “I have been telling people that it’s about winning more than individual performances. You can perform well but at the end of the day if the team doesn’t win (the series), then it doesn’t give much happiness,” he said.

India will play a three ODIs, three T20Is and five Tests series against England starting from July 3, 2018.

