Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes youngest international captain

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan achieved a massive feat when he became the youngest top-ranked player as per ICC Rankings. Rashid joined Jasprit Bumrah as the top-ranked player in ODI rankings at the conclusion of the series against South Africa. By becoming the World No 1 ODI bowler – alongside top-ranked T20I bowler – Rashid became the youngest to the pinnacle of sport breaking the record held by Saqlain Mushtaq. At 7,683 days, Saqlain had topped the charts in 1998 with Rashid going better by nearly two years at 7,092 days. Now he has become the youngest captain in international cricket.

19-year-old Rashid stepped in as skipper for Afghanistan in the absence of Asghar Stanikzai who has been diagnosed with appendicitis. Afghanistan are facing Scotland in first of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

“The doctors have advised that he will be able to return to cricket in approximately 10 days. Current vice-captain Rashid Khan will lead the team in his absence,” Afghan Cricket Board had said in a press statement prior to the Qualifiers.

The Afghan leg-spinner has so far taken 86 wickets from 37 ODIs and 47 wickets from 29 T20Is.

