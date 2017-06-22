Afghanistan, Ireland get Test status: Who said what on Twitter

Afghanistan have been granted full membership by ICC. (Source: AP) Afghanistan have been granted full membership by ICC. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan and Ireland have been granted Test status and the two nations are now full members of the ICC. The two sides were confirmed as full Members after a unanimous vote at ICC Full Council meeting.

Earlier, till 1982 there were only seven teams which had the Test status but Sri Lanka were included in the tally that year. In 1992, Zimbabwe too became the full member of the ICC. Afghanistan and Ireland become the 11th & 12th Full Members of the ICC and this is the first time two new members have been admitted together since 1926.

Here’s what pundits have to say about the decision.

Congratulations to @Irelandcricket and @ACBofficials on becoming Full Members of the @ICC – the first new Full members since 1926! #ICC — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 22 June 2017

Big news. @ACBofficials granted Full Membership of @ICC — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) 22 June 2017

Great news congrats to everyone involved @Irelandcricket been a long winding road but we are there. #fullmember #teststatus http://t.co/D0Or1XNTir — Andrew Poynter (@AndrewPoynter25) 22 June 2017

Finally our hard work pays off and the dream of @ICC Full-Membership comes true. Can’t control my sentiments . الحمدلله — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) 22 June 2017

