Latest News

Afghanistan, Ireland get Test status: Who said what on Twitter

Afghanistan and Ireland have been granted Test status and the two nations are now full members of the ICC. The two sides were confirmed as full Members after a unanimous vote at ICC Full Council meeting.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 22, 2017 8:31 pm
Afghanistan, Ireland, Test Status Afghanistan have been granted full membership by ICC. (Source: AP)
Top News

Afghanistan and Ireland have been granted Test status and the two nations are now full members of the ICC. The two sides were confirmed as full Members after a unanimous vote at ICC Full Council meeting.

Earlier, till 1982 there were only seven teams which had the Test status but Sri Lanka were included in the tally that year. In 1992, Zimbabwe too became the full member of the ICC. Afghanistan and Ireland become the 11th & 12th Full Members of the ICC and this is the first time two new members have been admitted together since 1926.

Here’s what pundits have to say about the decision.

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I would deliver more results if I had more power as a coach 