Afghanistan hold talks with Zimbabwe for their maiden Test

Afghanistan would be seen in white kits soon as they are closing in on playing their first Test. Recently awarded Test status, they are holding talks with Zimbabwe Cricket to play a full series later this year. Afghanistan Cricket Board would likely host the series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are likely to play one Test, five ODIs and between two to three T20Is. ACB is planning to host the series either in India or the UAE as Afghanistan are not in a position to host cricket at home.

ACB received an e-mail from Zimbabwe cricket regarding the tour. The final decision will be made after Zimbabwe Cricket board finalises the dates for the tri-series, scheduled in Bangladesh. According to the ICC Future Tours Programme, the series will be played next year in January-February. Zimbabwe Cricket has expressed their desire to play Afghanistan in the UAE, before travelling to Bangladesh.

If the plan is executed, Afghanistan would be counting themselves lucky and it will be a huge moral boost for the side. They became a part of International Cricket in 2009, after getting the ODI status in 2009. During this period, Afghanistan have produced some significant results, which includes three consecutive limited-overs series wins against Zimbabwe and they also drew an ODI series in West Indies in June.

