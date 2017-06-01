Afghanistan cancel friendly T20 matches against Pakistan

Afghanistan were to two play two friendly matches against Pakistan. (Source: AP) Afghanistan were to two play two friendly matches against Pakistan. (Source: AP)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board have cancelled the friendly matches with Pakistan and the board confirmed the news with a tweet on their official handle.

@ACBofficials cancells friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with @TheRealPCB#kabulblast — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) 31 May 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two boards last week agreed to play two friendly matches in each country.

Earlier, ACB chairman Atif Mashal had said that the the two boards need to revive their relations.

“The relationship between the two boards and the two nations is historic. It is not new,” Mashal said. “I am here to renew our commitment and sports should not be influenced by the politics of two governments,” espncricinfo quoted ACB chairman Atif Mashal.

“I am happy to have great discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board and agreed on various plans. We are renewing this relation with a friendly match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Kabul and then we will return to Pakistan to play one. We have also agreed to play a bilateral series for which dates will be decided later.” Mashal added.

Speaking about the relationship between the two countries he said, “We know there is tension in the border but it’s my job as chairman of Afghanistan cricket board to keep this interaction between two cricketing nations going and to help governments start something positive. We are trying our best to keep sports, especially cricket, away from politics as well as looking for our national interest. Still, sports is sports and we should use this as a tool to influence the politics arena positively and create a good atmosphere between two friendly and brotherly nations.”

He further added, “Relation with Pakistan doesn’t mean we don’t have relation with India. They are also a strategic partner, a friend and they also support Afghanistan cricket. Pakistan did a great job in the development of Afghanistan cricket and we value both nations.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd