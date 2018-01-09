Afghanistan batsman Baheer Shah averages more than Sir Don Bradman

Baheer Shah averages more than Sir Don Bradman. (Source: Afghan Cricket Board) Baheer Shah averages more than Sir Don Bradman. (Source: Afghan Cricket Board)

There have been a lot of expectations and anticipations about who can break Sir Don Bradman’s record of highest average in First-Class cricket. He finished his career with an average of 99.94 but there is now a player who has a better average than Bradman. A batsman from Afghanistan has pushed The Don into second spot for the time being with an average of 121.77 and his name is Baheer Shah.

Afghanistan’s star batsman Baheer, who is currently in New Zealand for the ICC U-19 World Cup, has grabbed the limelight with his exceptional batting skills and his quick rise in First-Class cricket. Beginning from day one of his professional career, Baheer has been piling on runs.

In his first innings, the 18-year-old played an unbeaten innings of 256 runs which was second highest debut score of all time. He was into his fifth innings when he scored a triple-century which made him the second youngest player to do so. Pakistan’s Javed Miandad is the youngest player to hit a triple century.

He was the Best Batsman in the #Abdalifct2017 , is part of the #Afgu19stars playing in ICC #U19CWC.

But did you know he even broke Sir Donald Bradman’s record?

Meet one of Afghanistan’s #FutureStars, Bahir Shah Mahboob.

http://t.co/yPaVkSUx1C pic.twitter.com/okhpgpKjRt — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) 9 January 2018

“That was an unforgettable moment for me,” Baheer was quoted saying by icc-cricket.com. “I stayed at the wicket for two days, staying very comfortable. I worked on my fitness before the tournament, and the coaches taught me how to bat well. For everyone whenever they get the best score in their life it’s a very enjoyable, exciting moment.”

Baheer had a chance to break Bill Ponsford’s record of becoming the quickest player to reach 1,000 First-Class runs but failed to do so after the match was abandoned due to rain, leaving him unbeaten on 9. In his first six innings, Baheer had 831 runs, a record.

It takes something special to have a better First Class average than Don Bradman, but Afghanistan’s Baheer Shah has just that!http://t.co/gEMtDNpWX3 pic.twitter.com/BBr0UhJ0UB — ICC (@ICC) 9 January 2018

“It’s difficult to get the opportunity play for our domestic sides, so I’m very thankful for my family and for my friends and my head coach for their support,” he said. “I only thought I would try my best for my side, so to get 1,000 runs was amazing.”

Afghanistan will need him to perform in the U-19 World Cup when the tournament begins on January 13. He has scored a century and a 98 against a strong team Central Districts XI. “I’ve started very well in the warm-up matches in Napier,” he said. “They were good sides with first-class players, but we played four matches and won all four. It’s a very good chance for every youngster to promote his career so I’m trying very hard to have a good performance in this World Cup.”

“I like to play in different and challenging situations,” he said. “There are a lot of changeable situations, but I only want to stay at the wicket and take the pressure on myself and away from my partners. My favourite player is Hashim Amla because he is very calm and plays very well in difficult situations. I just want to keep calm and go forwards.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd