Afghanistan announce the launch of T20 Premier League

Afghanistan Premier League’s first edition will take place in October, 2018. (Source: AP) Afghanistan Premier League’s first edition will take place in October, 2018. (Source: AP)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday announced the launch of the Afghanistan Premier League, with its first edition to take place in October, 2018. The tournament’s MoU was signed on Thursday.

After signing the MoU in Kabul, ACB chairman Atif Mashal said, “It is a milestone as Afghanistan is now able to have an international league of its own. Afghansitan Premier league will provide a valuable opportunity for Afghan players to play alongside major names in international cricket, which will not only enable Afghan players to benefit from the league financially but it will also add as another revenue generating stream for ACB.”

Other Test playing countries that have T20 League of their own are Australia (Big Bash), Pakistan (Pakistan Super League), Bangladesh (Bangladesh Premier League), India (Indian Premier League), England (Natwest T20 Blast) and West Indies (Caribbean Premier League). The T20 Global League in South Africa will also see its first season.

ACB chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai said that despite the launch of the premier league, the already-existing domestic T20 tournament, the Shpageeza Cricket league will continue as planned. He told espncricinfo, “Shpageeza is a domestic T20 league, and the APL T20 is to be played on top of it. The Shpageeza Cricket League will be played this year, tentatively in June,” Stanikzai was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd