Afghanistan under-19 cricketers set to train in Chennai

As per latest reports the Afghanistan under-19 cricket team will train in Chennai. They will train in the city prior to the Under-19 World Cup qualifiers which will be held in Singapore next month. The venue for training will be at the CSS-Whatmore Centre for Cricket at Sri Ramachandra Medical College (SRMC) campus.

The reason behind choosing Chennai has been the similar conditions on offer. However, as per reports, the earlier plan was to train in Noida. It may be recalled here that the Afghanistan senior team conducts its training in Noida.

Sanjay, a former Tamil Nadu team coach spoke to the PTI and said, “The Afghan board chose Chennai, specifically CSS-Whatmore Centre because of the quality of facilities available here and also because the conditions here would be similar to those in Singapore, where the WC qualifiers are to be held.”

“The Afghanistan players will have net sessions and centre-wicket practice and also play practice matches during their stay here,” Sanjay further added.

The Afghan under-19 team will reportedly also play a few games against local Second Division teams and a combined XI.

It may be recalled her that the Afghanistan senior cricket team also has its base in India. Now with the junior side also choosing India, it does speak volumes about the improved facilities for the game of cricket. Overall it also augurs well for the sport in India.

