Advocate Vikas Singh to contest for DDCA president’s post

Vikas Singh filed his nomination for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election scheduled on June 30. Vikas Singh filed his nomination for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election scheduled on June 30.

Senior Supreme Court advocate and president of its bar association Vikas Singh filed his nomination for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election scheduled on June 30.

Advocate Singh is expected to face stiff challenge from former India Test player and Delhi legend Madan Lal and noted journalist Rajat Sharma.

Singh is being backed by the DDCA Members Front (popularly known as Tamim group) while Lal has the backing from the supporters of acting BCCI president CK Khanna and former India opener Chetan Chauhan.

Sharma is being backed by IOA president Narinder Batra and former Sports Committee head Vinod Tihara.

“I have not yet decided on my panel. We will be putting up a good panel. Our job will be to bring back transparency and talented players should get their due.”

However, Singh made it clear that he won’t get into any kind of ugly mud-slinging campaign during the election as a reputed former cricketer is fighting the election.

“Madan is a friend and a person of eminence. I will never speak against him in any election campaign,” said Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App