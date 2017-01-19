Aditya Verma lodges complaint with Lodha Commission against BCCI’s non-compliance

CAB secretary Aditya Verma welcomed the move. (Source: File) CAB secretary Aditya Verma welcomed the move. (Source: File)

Petitioner in the IPL spot fixing case Aditya Verma has written to Lodha Panel secretary Gopal Shankarnarayan alleging non-compliance of SC order by the BCCI with GMs Ratnakar Shetty and MV Sridhar, who had already completed more than nine years in their state bodies.

Shetty, a long time administrator was the joint secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association from 1996 to 2005 (9 years). He was also the treasurer of MCA from 2005-06 and 2010-11 (2 years) followed by Vice-president from 2011-2012.

Sridhar, a Hyderabad Ranji stalwart, was the joint secretary from 2000-06 and then secretary from 2009-10 and 2012-14.

In his letter Verma termed Shetty as “a man of questionable conduct and character” referring to the allegedly false affidavit that he filed in Anurag Thakur perjury case.

Verma’s plea to Panel secretary refers to SC directive which makes both Shetty and Sridhar “ineligible” and appealed to issue directions that will prevent both of them from discharging their duties in current capacity.