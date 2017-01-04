The unbearable lightness of being Aditya Tare

The last five Mumbai batsmen compiled 216 runs, which gave them the upper hand in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot. Source: Kevin D’Souza The last five Mumbai batsmen compiled 216 runs, which gave them the upper hand in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot. Source: Kevin D’Souza

BEING THE captain, especially a seasoned one like Aditya Tare, can bring with it a rather solid sense of security. It allows a kind of mindset where you can manage to not get too affected by your own personal performances and instead train all your energies entirely on the team’s fortunes. But to say that the Mumbai captain wasn’t feeling the pinch of not really having pulled his weight enough in the league stages would be an understatement. For, by the time Mumbai reached the knockout stages, he was beginning to get a tad desperate. To convert the many starts that had come his way—though he had only two half-centuries to show for it—and to play more of a starring rather than walk-on part in his team’s stellar season.

Tare did seem to do just that to an extent in the quarterfinals, scoring 73 and 57, in an impressive win over Hyderabad. But when he walked out to bat here the previous evening, his team were still quite a distance away from taking that first crucial step towards a spot in the final—the first innings lead. And they had finished the day in a tricky position, the score 171/4, still adrift of the Tamil Nadu score by 124 runs and with only Abhishek Nayar among the recognized batsmen left in the hut.

What Mumbai needed going into Day 3 was for one of their overnight batsmen, Tare or Shreyas Iyer, to put their hand up and guide the team towards that crucial first landmark. And when it mattered most, it was the captain who came to the fore. The 29-year-old ended up scoring his third straight half-century and the highest score of the season—a mature and patient 181-ball 83—that helped them not only surpass Tamil Nadu but if anything sail past their total and end with a vital 101-run lead.

Being a captain also brings with it its own limitations. You might be going through a lot with your own game. But unlike the other members of the team, you can’t always let it show. You simply have to buckle down and sort it out on your own. For Tare, as he admitted later , it was just a case of believing that the big one was just around the corner.

That’s how simple Tare planned to keep it. And it worked perfectly on a pitch that anyway had little on offer for the Tamil Nadu bowlers.

Mumbai lost Iyer early and the score read 190/5 when Nayar walked out to bat. With over a 100 runs still to go for the lead, Tare decided to dig in deep. It was a knock of minimum risk and maximum gains. In Nayar he had the perfect foil.

Apart from two delectable drives for boundaries off K Vignesh, Tare’s knock was more about getting the job done. He added 121 in the company of Nayar, who departed for 52 but not before Mumbai had the lead. The stage was now set for Tare to take it up a notch and bring up his first three-figure score of the season. The job wasn’t entirely done yet. Mumbai still needed to stretch the lead to a point where Tamil Nadu bat under pressure in their second innings from the very start. And just when Tare looked to have completely turned the corner this season, he fell back into old ways, playing a loose drive off seamer Natarajan to hand Ganga Raju a straightforward catch. Mumbai’s lead was a mere 16 runs when their captain left the field.

By the time they were bowled out, the last four batsmen had added a further 85 runs with Thakur leading the late charge with a strokeful 52. He also shared crucial partnerships with Balwinder Sandhu—44 in 21 overs—and even the last-wicket produced 27 vital runs.

Tamil Nadu didn’t help their own cause by being defensive, especially once Mumbai had gone past their first innings total. Captain Abhinav Mukund delayed the new ball and kept working with his spinners despite there not being much help for them. And they could well find themselves on the mat if they come out to bat with the same cynicism on Day 4.