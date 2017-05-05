Adil Rashid puts Ireland in tailspin as England take 1st ODI

Adil Rashid returned with a career best figures of 27/5 against Ireland in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters) Adil Rashid returned with a career best figures of 27/5 against Ireland in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Legspinner Adil Rashid took a career-best 5-27 as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets in the first of two one-day internationals on Friday.

On a day scheduled for 100 overs, only 53 were used, and lunch was taken after Ireland was blown away in its first ever match against England in England.

The home side chose Rashid as its only spinner and left out Moeen Ali, and Rashid was all it needed.

He took five of the last six wickets, three of them leg before, and hastened Ireland’s slide from 90-3 to 126 all out in 33 overs. Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 30.

England needed only 20 overs to reach the winning target at 127-3, propelled by opener Alex Hales’ blistering 55 off 39 balls, including 10 boundaries.

Joe Root finished on 49 not out. The second match is on Sunday at Lord’s.

