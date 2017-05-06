Adil Rashid put in a magnificent effort with the ball, says Eoin Morgan

Adil Rashid returned with a career best figures of 27/5 against Ireland in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters) Adil Rashid returned with a career best figures of 27/5 against Ireland in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Adil Rashid’s bowling effort against Ireland, where he grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul, was lauded by England’s limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Rashid, who grabbed five wickets for just 27 runs, bowled well to take his side to a win. He was awarded with the man-of-the-match after his impressive bowling performance.

“It was Adil’s day today,” said Morgan and added, “I thought he put in a magnificent effort with the ball. He had a tough winter and has learnt a huge amount to come back today with confidence to bowl his variations and show how threatening he can be.”

Rashid’s figures on Friday were the second-best ODI figures by an England specialist spinner, behind Vic Marks’s five for 20 against New Zealand at Wellington in 1984. The English off-spinner Marks, dismissed New Zealand’s top five batsmen, including Bruce Edgar, Geoff Howarth, the late Martin Crowe, and his brother Jeff Crowe. England is 1-0 up in the two-match series, with Ireland needing a win to bounce back to avoid a clean sweep at Lord’s.

Speaking about his spell Rashid said,”You have good days and bad days — it’s how you deal with it. It’s a learning curve. Some days you feel great, the googlies come out pretty hard to pick; some days they don’t. When it doesn’t I stick to the sliders or leg-spinners…but some days it comes out exceptionally well, and then I have the confidence to bowl them.”

