Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Streaming: Where to watch BBL Final Live

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final will be played at Adelaide Oval. (Source: Reuters) Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final will be played at Adelaide Oval. (Source: Reuters)

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes have never won the Big Bash League title. But on Sunday, on of them will be crowned as the champions of BBL as the two teams play the final of the league on February 4. At the Adelaide Oval, the Strikers and Hurricanes will battle it out after both had contrasting wins in their respective semi-final. Strikers won a thriller against Melbourne Renegades by 1 run! Hurricanes, on the other hand, defeated defending Perth Scorchers in the semi-final by 71 runs to reach the final. Hobart have the likes of Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short and Dan Christian in their ranks but Strikers are led by the experienced George Bailey.

When is the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final will be played on February 4, 2018. Both teams have never won the Big Bash League title before.

What time does the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final begin?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final will begin at 11:00 am IST (0530 hrs GMT). The toss will have at 10:30 am IST (0500 hrs GMT).

Which TV channel will broadcast Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final will live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. The Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the league.

Where will be the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final live streamed?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Final can be live streamed on SonyLIV. The live score, live updates and commentary can also be found on Indianexpress.com

