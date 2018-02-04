Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer strikes, Alex Carey departs for 16

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: After a long tournament that ran for almost two months, the two finalists, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are set to clash for the coveted Big Bash League 2017/18 title. The two teams have never reached the BBL final before, but on Sunday, one of them will lift their maiden Big Bash League trophy. The final, which will be played at Oval stadium in Adelaide, will see Strikers and Hurricanes after they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinal. While Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by one run in an epic thriller, Hurricanes can take the confidence from the thumping victory by 71 runs against 2016/17 title winners Perth Scorchers to make way into the final. Hobart have the likes of Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short and Dan Christian in their ranks but Strikers are led by the experienced George Bailey. Who will lift their maiden Big Bash League Trophy? Catch all the Live scores and updates of the Big Bash League final between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score
SIX! Jake Weatherald smacks 10 runs in the final two balls of the powerplay. Adelaide Strikers reach 53/1 in 6 overs.
WICKET! Jofra Archer gets the precious wicket of Alex Carey who is gone for 16. Bowled a little bit fuller and Carey had no room with him to play his shot. Nudges it to stumps. Strikers 41/1 in 5 overs.
First six of the match and it comes from Weatherald's bat. Not a good start for Jofra Archer. He has been expensive this morning so far.
Solid start for Strikers. They have scored 15 runs in 2 overs without a wicket. Both Weatherald and Carey have given a good start in the final.
Jofra Archer, the teenage West Indies sensation is into the attack now. Can he get an early wicket here? Alex Carey smacks him for a boundary on the first ball.
Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald start for Strikers. Clive Rose with the new ball. Who will get the first blow?
Hobart Hurricanes Team for Big Bash League final: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (wk), George Bailey (c), Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Simon Milenko, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Riley Meredith #BBLFinal
Adelaide Strikers Team in Big Bash League final: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head (c), Colin Ingram, Jonathan Wells, Jake Lehmann, Jono Dean, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Liam O'Connor, Ben Laughlin #BBLFinal
Adelaide Strikers captain Travis Head has won the toss and he has elected to bat first in the Big Bash League 2017/18 final against Hobart Hurricanes.
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog on Big Bash League 2017/18 final between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes. We will update you on the toss shortly.