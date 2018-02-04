Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer strikes, Alex Carey departs for 16

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: Hobart Hurricanes have the likes of Jofra Archer. Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: Hobart Hurricanes have the likes of Jofra Archer.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score: After a long tournament that ran for almost two months, the two finalists, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are set to clash for the coveted Big Bash League 2017/18 title. The two teams have never reached the BBL final before, but on Sunday, one of them will lift their maiden Big Bash League trophy. The final, which will be played at Oval stadium in Adelaide, will see Strikers and Hurricanes after they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinal. While Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by one run in an epic thriller, Hurricanes can take the confidence from the thumping victory by 71 runs against 2016/17 title winners Perth Scorchers to make way into the final. Hobart have the likes of Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short and Dan Christian in their ranks but Strikers are led by the experienced George Bailey. Who will lift their maiden Big Bash League Trophy? Catch all the Live scores and updates of the Big Bash League final between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League Final Live Cricket Score

