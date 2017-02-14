Adam Voges announces retirement from international cricket

Adam Voges became the oldest debut centurion when he scored 130 against West Indies at the age of 35. (Source: AP File) Adam Voges became the oldest debut centurion when he scored 130 against West Indies at the age of 35. (Source: AP File)

Australia’s attacking batsman Adam Voges has indicated that his days at international level are over. A day prior to leading Prime Minister’s XI against the visiting Sri Lanka in Canberra, the right-handed batsman said it would be his last game against an international opponent.

“This will be it for me,” said Voges. “I’m certainly looking forward to getting out there and playing this game. I’ve had an amazing couple of years with Australia with the Test team and I’ve loved every minute of it. I see this as a last opportunity to play against an international team and I’m certainly looking forward to that,” he added.

Voges’ last assignment was the Sheffield Shield match representing Western Australia against Tasmania in November. Before that, he played the first two Tests against South Africa – which Australia lost – but couldn’t do much with the willow. In need of some much needed change, Peter Handscomb took Voges’ spot and scored a half century to seal his place. It also didn’t help that Voges suffered a concussion during that Sheffield Shield game.

Voges has played only 20 Tests for Australia after debuting at the age of 35 in 2015. During this period he scored 1485 runs with five centuries and four half-centuries. His batting average of 61.87 is second only to Donald Bradman with players playing at least 20 Tests.

#FlashbackFriday 📸 9 years ago, an 8-year-old Cameron Green met WA hero Adam Voges 🏏 Today Vogesy skippered WA on Cam’s debut! pic.twitter.com/SrVXko7RPQ — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) 10 February 2017

The Test career was only the second part of his stint with the Australian cricket team having played 38 limited over games between 2007 and 2013 with 870 ODI runs and 139 T20I runs.

Sri Lanka are in Australia to play 3 T20Is but their importance has been subdued with the primary players in India for the four-match Test series followed by limited over matches.

