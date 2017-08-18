Adam Lyth scores third highest ton in T20 cricket, watch video

Adam Lyth scored 161 in NatWest T20 Blast. (Source: Reuters) Adam Lyth scored 161 in NatWest T20 Blast. (Source: Reuters)

Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth scored a record-breaking 161 off just 73 balls during their NatWest T20 Blast game against Northamptonshire. Lyth scored the third highest T20 score and is now behind Chris Gayle and Hamilton Masakadza.

Gayle smashed 175* against Pune Warriors India while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 while Masakadza notched up an unbeaten 162 during a match between Mountaineers and Eagles in 2016.

Lyth’s aggressive knock included 20 boundaries and 7 maximums as Yorkshire scored a total of 260/4 in 20 overs. This is also the third highest T20 score. Australia holds the record as they scored 263/3 against Sri Lanka in 2016 while RCB scored 263/5 in 2013.

Lyth along with Tom Kohler-Cadmore gave a perfect start to their side when the two put on partnership of 127 for the first wicket. Later, Lyth and David Willey anchored the team’s total to 251 before Willey was out to Kleinveldt for 40.

EXCEPTIONAL BATTING‼️@lythy09 hits his maiden T20 💯 & it’s been a joy to watch #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/NKanJ25Zbu — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) 17 August 2017

In reply, Northamptonshire started off decently when the openers scored 72 for the first wicket but later they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 136 to lose the match by 124 runs. Azeem Rafid returned with figures of 5/19 in 4 overs.

In another high-scoring match of the competition between Kent and Essex, Joe Denly and Varun Chopra racked up individual hundreds for their respective teams. Batting first, Kent rode on Denly’s 66-ball 127 that involved 11 fours and 7 sixes to score 221/2 in 20 overs.

The bowling line up of Essex side experienced some serious hammering from Kent batsmen but Mohammad Amir emerged to be the pick of the bowlers as he only conceded 20 runs in allotted 4 overs and also picked up a wicket.

In reply, Essex showed some mettle as Chopra smashed 116 in 59 balls but they eventually failed to chase the target and lost the match 11 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd