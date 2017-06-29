Adam Gilchrist talks about the beauty of India

Adam Gilchrist talks about his experience in India. (Source: PTI) Adam Gilchrist talks about his experience in India. (Source: PTI)

Former captain of Australian cricket team Adam Gilchrist said that the experience of a trip to India is culturally enriching each time he visits the country.

Gilchrist, who was invited for a talk on ‘Life as a Sportsperson’ at Kirori Mal College of Delhi University, said that it is difficult for him to describe to his family and friends back home what India is. “I think that’s the beauty of India. When I go back home, I try to describe to my countrymen, my colleagues and my family what India is. The experience that you have and the value that it adds, culturally, are very difficult to describe back home. Coming over here and experiencing fresh bits adds to the cultural experience,” Gilchrist was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Cheered by the crowd present to listen to the Australian ex-cricketer, Gilchrist said that he appreciates people cheering for him as a lot of people don’t know him in his own country. Recalling an incident, Gilchrist said, “In my home country a lot of people don’t know who I am. It was not long ago when I had a meet and greet day. There were lots of photos and selfies, and I was smiling all day.”

“Next day, I went to the airport to fly to Belgium for a similar activity and was pretty exhausted. I thought I’ve got half an hour at the airport, which I called ’me time’. Then, I sensed a gentleman looking at me… I saw him staring eagerly and I thought not now mate, not now and he conjured up the courage to come up and tapped me on the shoulder. I turned around and smiled with a game face, and said ’Hi mate’ and he said ‘Are you Glenn McGrath?’. And I got to know that I’m not that famous.”

The 45-year-old also stressed on the need to give women cricket a boost. “In Australia, we have the Women’s Big Bash League, which has a couple of Indian players. But in order to really give the game a boost here, you need to create opportunities for more girls to participate in cricket ­ or any sport, at the grass root level, and create a pathway for them to reach the higher level from there,” he said.

