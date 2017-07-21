Adam Gilchrist secures new role as Lord’s Taverners National Ambassador

Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has secured a new role. (Source: Express) Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has secured a new role. (Source: Express)

Former Australian wicketkeeper batsman, Adam Gilchrist has donned a new role as the National Ambassador of Lord’s Taverners Charity on Friday. Lord’s Taverners is known as a charitable organisation which is dedicated to providing the young disadvantaged people with a chance at sports.

Speaking on his new role, Gilchrist said, “I’ve been involved to a lesser extent with the northern NSW branch, which my father established over 10 years ago.”

Gilchrist’s father too has been involved in the charity before and speaking on it Gilchrist said, “He’s now involved at a national executive level with this organisation and they’ve asked me to come on board in this role. “So I’m thrilled to be able to support it, and support all the programs that they run and provide for young disadvantaged people who are looking to pursue their dreams.”

“There’s no doubt a lot of time, financial investment, emotional investment comes from a lot of your supporters, not least your family and particularly your parents,” Gilchrist said and added, “Mum and Dad paved the way for me to be able to pursue my dreams, so it’s nice to support Dad and Mum, and the Taverners’ work, and repay them a little bit for sure. ”

He also spoke on the McGrath foundation and said, “Cricket Australia have been wonderful in their support of many charities over the years, and obviously the McGrath Foundation is one that comes right from the heart of the Australian cricket team in the form of Glenn McGrath.”

“We all knew and loved Jane, and it’s been extraordinary the way cricket has embraced that as a charity. “And that’s certainly an area where Lord’s Taverners now, in partnership with Cricket Australia, are going to look to grow the fundraising efforts in bringing money into the game and injecting it back into cricket, and allowing the opportunities for young male and female cricketers to pursue those dreams. “It’s not a charity that’s totally confined to cricket, but certainly it’s been well-supported by Cricket Australia, and with the McGrath Foundation you can see what that partnership can do, and the way that the public embrace it.”

