Adam Gilchrist reveals the toughest bowler he kept to

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, who can boast of wicket-keeping to the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, revealed the toughest bowler he kept to. The Aussie great rated Michael Bevan as the most challenging bowler.

The 45-year old former Australian circketer said that Bevan was not only a ‘masterful’ batsman but also contributed by picking wickets. He said, “Bevo’s not renowned for his bowling. Obviously his batting, he was so masterful in that, but he did contribute with some handy wickets at times. The left-arm leggie, fast action, is very difficult to pick out of the hand. That’s why it was so challenging,” cricket.com.au quoted Gilchrist as saying.

He further said, “And Bevo will concede himself he didn’t have the greatest control so whilst he could land it right on a sixpence he could also throw them far and wide too, so it was always a challenge.”

Gilchrist and Bevan played 175 ODIs together. Out of them, the pair combined as ‘keeper and bowler’ in 45 matches, and that was enough to make Gilchrist realise that ‘Bevo’ was the hardest he has ever kept to.

The left-handed batsman Bevan has played 18 Tests and 232 ODIs, collected 36 wickets in the 50-over format and was a vital part of Australia’s World Cup wins in 1999 and 2003.

