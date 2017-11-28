Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan hilariously mimic Jonny Bairstow headbutt incident, watch video

“Was just expecting a handshake,” said Gilchrist. (Source: BT Sport Twitter) “Was just expecting a handshake,” said Gilchrist. (Source: BT Sport Twitter)

Former players Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist jumped into the Jonny Bairstow headbutt saga. News of Bairstow having allegedly headbutted Australia batsman Colin Bancroft have dominated headlines of late and it has even led to a rather bizarre press conference following the conclusion of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Gilchrist and Vaughan, who are part of the commentary panel for BT Sport were featured in a hilarious video mimicking the incident.

In the video, Gilchrist starts off what seems to be a wrap-up of the first Test. That is when Michael Vaughan. Gilchrist proceeds to shake hands but Vaughan headbutts the former Australian wicketkeeper, albeit keeping a hand on Gilchrist’s forehead to avoid any real damage. “Was expecting a handshake,” said Gilchrist after Vaughan exits the frame, something that Bancroft had said in the aforementioned press conference. Gilchrist then commended the Australian and England camps for not letting the issue linger and clarifying things.

Although others have seen the funny side, England don’t seem to have taken the issue too lightly in the wake of Ben Stokes’ exclusion from the squad due to an off the field incident. England coach Trevor Bayliss said that his players have taken some “dumb decisions” in recent times and admitted there would be a review of the team’s self-imposed code of conduct. Team director Andrew Strauss defended the England team, saying that they are not a bunch of “thugs” but also has reportedly imposed a midnight curfew on the players.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd