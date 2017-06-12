Latest News
  • Adam Gilchrist laughs off Glenn McGrath’s rare stumping, watch video

Adam Gilchrist laughs off Glenn McGrath’s rare stumping, watch video

Adam Gilchrist was reminded of a rare stumping involving Glenn McGrath in 2005 which was incidentally the first stumping to the legendary bowler. McGrath finished with 563 Test wickets and 381 ODI wickets an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 12, 2017 1:56 pm
adam gilchrist, glenn mcgrath, cricket news, indian express Glenn McGrath picked up his first career stumping 22 years after debut. (File)

Top News

Glenn McGrath took 563 Test wickets and 381 ODI wickets through his illustrious career with Australia. One of the most lethal seam bowling weapon for the Aussies for over two decades, McGrath was considered a big component to draw out caught behind dismissals be it to Ian Healy or later to Adam Gilchrist. In fact, of the methods of dismissals in Test matches for McGrath are primarily caught out (39.3%) and then caught behind (27%). But there are no stumpings to his name in Test cricket. However, that number changes to 1 in ODIs. It was a rarity for McGrath to pick up a dismissal with a stumping after the keeper stood up to the batsman and yet that was the case once.

Bowling to New Zealand’s Craig McMillan in 2005, McGrath picked up a rare stumping to dismiss the Kiwi batsman for 37 from 31 balls with Gilchrist, standing behind the stumps, taking off the bails in a flash to create a unique record of sorts. This was McGrath’s first stumping in his career.

The strategy was employed to counter McMillan’s charge down the wicket in order to accelerate the run chase. At the time, ‘Piegon’ had picked up 481 wickets in 106 Tests and 310 wickets in 202 ODIs without a stumping to his name.

Reminded of the incident, Gilchrist wrote, “I believe he is trying to have it withdrawn from the record books #slowmedium @glennmcgrath11”.

For the record, McGrath got the job done in the match to bowl out Daryl Tuffey and end with figures of 4/16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 