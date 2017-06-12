Adam Gilchrist laughs off Glenn McGrath’s rare stumping, watch video

Glenn McGrath picked up his first career stumping 22 years after debut. (File) Glenn McGrath picked up his first career stumping 22 years after debut. (File)

Glenn McGrath took 563 Test wickets and 381 ODI wickets through his illustrious career with Australia. One of the most lethal seam bowling weapon for the Aussies for over two decades, McGrath was considered a big component to draw out caught behind dismissals be it to Ian Healy or later to Adam Gilchrist. In fact, of the methods of dismissals in Test matches for McGrath are primarily caught out (39.3%) and then caught behind (27%). But there are no stumpings to his name in Test cricket. However, that number changes to 1 in ODIs. It was a rarity for McGrath to pick up a dismissal with a stumping after the keeper stood up to the batsman and yet that was the case once.

Bowling to New Zealand’s Craig McMillan in 2005, McGrath picked up a rare stumping to dismiss the Kiwi batsman for 37 from 31 balls with Gilchrist, standing behind the stumps, taking off the bails in a flash to create a unique record of sorts. This was McGrath’s first stumping in his career.

The strategy was employed to counter McMillan’s charge down the wicket in order to accelerate the run chase. At the time, ‘Piegon’ had picked up 481 wickets in 106 Tests and 310 wickets in 202 ODIs without a stumping to his name.

Reminded of the incident, Gilchrist wrote, “I believe he is trying to have it withdrawn from the record books #slowmedium @glennmcgrath11”.

Great man @gilly381 is up for #BigFreeze3 2moro! To get involved Buy a beanie or donate at http://t.co/OaHJctM97W pic.twitter.com/yEAFaMhF0J — AFL GIFS (@AFL_GIFS) 11 June 2017

I believe he is trying to have it withdrawn from the record books #slowmedium @glennmcgrath11 http://t.co/bTOwf9cXji — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) 12 June 2017

For the record, McGrath got the job done in the match to bowl out Daryl Tuffey and end with figures of 4/16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd