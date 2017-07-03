Adam Gilchrist congratulates MS Dhoni on surpassing his record as wicketkeeper-batsman

MS Dhoni is the second highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper, trails Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: instagram/ Gilchrist) MS Dhoni is the second highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper, trails Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: instagram/ Gilchrist)

MS Dhoni’s gritty knock of 78 runs steered India to a modest total of 251 in the third match of the five-match ODI series. Eventually, it was his knock unbeaten knock and a brilliant spell by Kuldeep Yadav which saw India cross the line with ease and take 2-0 in the series.

However, his 63rd one-day international half-century also saw the former Indian skipper reach a new career milestone as he surpassed Australia’s Adam Gilchrist to become the second highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni, who has now scored 9496 ODI runs, trails former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 13341 runs.

Gilchrist, who was a part of the Indian Premier League with 2009 IPL winners Decan Charges and Kings XI Punjab, wasted no time in congratulating one of the most successful captain in the cricket history. The left-handed batsman shared a photo of the two captains on Instagram to wish Dhoni for his achievement and wrote, “Congrats on passing me, young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers.”

The 45-year old Australian, fondly called as Gilly, featured in 282 matches as a keeper and had scored 9410 runs. In his 12 years career, he hit 16 centuries and 53 half-centuries. Dhoni, on the other hand, has smashed 10 hundred and 64 fifties in his career spanning over 13 years.

Congrats on passing me young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers A post shared by Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Dhoni, recently, became the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the 50-overs game. The 35-year old right-hander usually used to bat at number 5, 6 or 7 averages 51.32 with a strike rate of 88.69.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd