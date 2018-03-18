Latest news

ACU meets Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan in Kolkata

Officials from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by its chief Neeraj Kumar were at the Kolkata Police headquarters on Saturday to talk to fast bowler Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan.

By: Express News Service | Published: March 18, 2018 1:30 am
Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami wife, Mohammed Shami case, Mohammed Shami divorce, Mohammed Shami controversy, sports news. cricket, Indian Express Mohammed Shami with wife. (Source: File photo)
Related News

Officials from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by its chief Neeraj Kumar were at the Kolkata Police headquarters on Saturday to talk to fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan.

According to a source, the Kolkata Police has sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to question Shami. Kolkata police sources, while confirming the meeting between ACU officials and Jahan, said that she was with them for several hours at Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters. Sources said that the officials recorded her statement.

Jahan is believed to have submitted several documents to them as proof of her allegations.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Badminton
    "I am playing well but it has been three-setters right from the start in this tournament and I really need to go back and recover well." 