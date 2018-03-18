ACU meets Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan in Kolkata

Mohammed Shami with wife. (Source: File photo) Mohammed Shami with wife. (Source: File photo)

Officials from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by its chief Neeraj Kumar were at the Kolkata Police headquarters on Saturday to talk to fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan.

According to a source, the Kolkata Police has sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to question Shami. Kolkata police sources, while confirming the meeting between ACU officials and Jahan, said that she was with them for several hours at Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters. Sources said that the officials recorded her statement.

Jahan is believed to have submitted several documents to them as proof of her allegations.

