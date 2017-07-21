ACA GM arrives in India in search of brand endorsements for unemployed Australian players

The ACA’s pay dispute with Cricket Australia has led to top cricketers in Australia being “unemployed.” (Source: File) The ACA’s pay dispute with Cricket Australia has led to top cricketers in Australia being “unemployed.” (Source: File)

Australian Cricketer’s Association has sent its general manager Tim Cruickshank to speak to potential Indian investors who would like to rope in top Australian cricketers for endorsement deals. The ACA’s pay dispute with Cricket Australia has led to top cricketers in Australia being “unemployed.”

“The Australian players love coming to India. They have a huge fan base in India. The players are sought after in IPL. I have come to India to speak to potential partners in Indian market. I can tell you that the response from Indian investors has been great in the meetings that I have had,” Cruickshank is quoted as saying by PTI.

According to PTI, the Players’ Association in Australia has been entrusted with the duty of managing the Intellectual Property Rights of the top players. The logjam in talks between the Australia players and Cricket Australia has led to Australia officially not having cricket teams. This has already led to the pulling out of Australia A from a tour of South Africa for a tri-series invloving South Africa A and India A. .

Cruickshank said that CA and ACA would try to reach common ground by the time Australia’s tours of Bangladesh and India come up. “Let me tell you that players are keen to tour both Bangladesh and India. But till the MoU is not signed on fair terms, they won’t be able to tour. Had the India tour been next week, I would have told you that it’s in serious jeopardy but since it’s in October, we should be hopeful that a common ground of solution will be reached by then,” he said.

Cruickshank agreed that it’s not an ideal situation as players want to play but also want a level-playing ground where Cricket Australia treats them as partners.

“Due to some strange tactics from Cricket Australia, the players have been forced into unemployment. All they want is a fair deal. The top cricketers could have agreed to the lucrative deals that CA offered them but they are all together in it. They also want a share for the women cricketers and the first-class cricketers,” Cruickshank said.

