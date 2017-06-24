Australian cricketers aren’t asking for anything extra, says Shane Watson amid pay dispute with Cricket Australia

Shane Watson supports ACA. (Source: Express Photo) Shane Watson supports ACA. (Source: Express Photo)

The controversy between the Australian players, represented by Australian Crickets’ Association (ACA), and Board (Cricket Australia) regarding the revenue sharing structure is witnessing reactions on a daily basis and getting fiercer as days pass. While the board is keen on dumping the current model, the players are in no mood to accept the proposal.

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland earlier said that the board is trying to dump the revenue-share model as it is “starving” cricket at the grassroots levels in the country.

“The model was created in 1997 when players were poorly paid, but now our top male players are easily the most highly paid team sportspeople in Australia,” he wrote in a column in The Weekend Australian.

Many Australian players including David Warner and captain Steve Smith have spoken up on the matter and the difficulties in accepting the model, the Aussie players got some more support.

Commenting on the whole matter, former Australian all-rounder Sahne Watson on his Twitter handle wrote, “The players(ACA) aren’t asking for more, just the same as the previous 19 years, so why is there a stalemate at the moment#reasonablerequest”.

I also don’t understand why James Sutherland hasn’t taken charge of the situation and directly got involved in the negotiations#baffled — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) 23 June 2017

The players(ACA) aren’t asking for more, just the same as the previous 19 years, so why is there a stalemate at the moment#reasonablerequest — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) 23 June 2017

Watson was joined by Ed Cowan who wrote, “but didn’t you know it is the players fault for 10 years of under investment in grassroots cricket…?”

but didn’t you know it is the players fault for 10 years of under investment in grassroots cricket…? — Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) 23 June 2017

Earlier, the Australian players on Friday rejected the new offer from Cricket Australia regarding the revised pay deal. Levin Roberts, CA Executive General Manager in a letter to ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson made the offer.

“Player feedback suggests that the sharing of international cricket surpluses with male and female domestic players and the level of pay increases for male state players are critical issues for them,” Roberts wrote in the letter posted on the CA website and added, “We are therefore writing to indicate that CA is prepared to address these issues to help achieve a new MoU.”

Later the ACA asked the players not to accept the offer. The contract doesn’t include the revenue sharing for all players. “The ACA has advised players not to sign,” the players’ body said in a statement.”The letter provided to players today from CA does not accurately reflect how far apart the parties remain with a week to go. The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues.”

“The contract offers do not contain Revenue Sharing for all players and are not what they appear to be. They do not include crucial information regarding terms and conditions.”

