‘Absentee selector, failed coach’: Bishan Singh Bedi questions DDCA appointments for 2017-18 domestic season

Bishan Singh Bedi wants state of cricket to improve in Delhi. (Source: Express File) Bishan Singh Bedi wants state of cricket to improve in Delhi. (Source: Express File)

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi is not pleased with the various appointments by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the 2017-18 domestic season. DDCA’s Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC), led by former cricketer Madan Lal, interviewed various candidates and released their list on Monday. KP Bhaskar was retained as the head coach of the senior team while Manoj Prabhakar was appointed bowling coach, replacing Amit Bhandari who was the assistant coach last season.

The former left-arm spinner, hinting at Bhandari, questioned why a “failed coach has been made selector”. Bhandari is now a junior selector in the Sukhvinder Singh-led panel. Bedi also finds it “illogical” that Singh has been made chairman of a panel which consists of international cricketers – Bhandari and former India cricketer Gursharan Singh. The 70-year-old, taking potshot at Atul Wassan, chairman of senior selection committee, asked why “an absentee selector has been retained”.

“The list makes for interesting reading. International players have been made to work under a Chairman who was a first class cricketer, a failed coach has been made selector, an absentee selector has been retained- in short, not many people can understand the logic of the list released. The comedy of errors is rounded up with the administrator being seemingly abroad,” Bedi told indianexpress.com.

The interview process for various coaches, selectors and trainers was put in place at the DDCA under Justice Mukul Mudgal last year. Bedi said it’s necessary that Justice Sen, like Mudgal, keeps a check on actual ground proceedings. The former spinner said DDCA’s current administrator’s “approach to form a plethora of committees” is not helping the state of cricketing affairs in the capital.

“Last year’s exercise has seemingly been continued by the current administrator, Justice Sen. But, unlike Justice Mudgal, who was a great sports lover himself, Justice Sen has very little idea of sports, and even less about administrative discipline. He seems to believe that his status of ex Supreme Court judge will bring in major reforms even if he keeps himself aloof from actual ground proceedings. Sadly, his approach is to form a plethora of Committees and to keep supporting them, even if they are doing no useful work,” said Bedi.

Bedi alleged that BCCI interim president CK Khanna, who has been part of the DDCA for over two decades, continued to have his say in major cricketing decisions in the capital and the “substantial part of the list seems to have the stamp of DDCA’s all omnipresent boss”.

“More than anything, a substantial part of the list seems to have the stamp of DDCA’s all omnipresent boss, and the current BCCI’s interim President. His influence at the right places has made him an imposing figure in DDCA. It is often said that anyone who wants to be of any value in DDCA, has to have C K Khanna’s blessings. Not without reason, Justice (Retd.) Mukul Mudgal, in his report submitted to the High Court, had slammed the Association (DDCA) for the poor state of affairs prevalent at the Ferozeshah Kotla. Justice Mudgal also came down heavily on C.K. Khanna for being part of a set-up bereft of “accountability and transparency.”

Bedi added that “widespread corrupt practices” in the capital is only giving other associations in the country the encouragement to continue with the wrongdoings.

“Just imagine what would be happening in Kerala if this is happening in Delhi. People are thinking ‘dilli mai kuch nahi hua, to humara kya hoga’. It must stop, it has to stop. No way cricket can continue to function in this manner. Someone has to clean up the mess,” said Bedi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd