Ranji Trophy 2017: Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran put Bengal in driver’s seat against Punjab

Openers Abhishek Raman and Abhimanyu Easwaran wore down Punjab bowling with patient centuries as Bengal dominated proceedings to reach 309 for 3 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy group D encounter.

Left-handed Raman remained unbeaten 149 and added 222 with India prospect Easwaran (117) for the opening stand. Bengal currently enjoy a lead of 162 runs and would be hoping to at least consolidate it to 250 runs.

Raman, who got his maiden hundred this season played 286 balls hitting 15 boundaries and a six in the process. Easwaran, who is national selector’s radar showed enormous patience playing 215 balls with 11 boundaries and a six.

Bengal had a mini collapse after Easwaran’s dismissal as Sudeep Chatterjee (4) and Manoj Tiwary (4) were out in quick succession. However, Raman carried on calmly in company of Shreevats Goswami (29 batting) adding 67 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

None of the Punjab bowlers could make an impact as the Bengal openers played them with ease. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (0/69 in 17 overs) did not trouble the batsmen much on his first-class comeback as he could only bowl a single maiden over.

The Bengal duo used their feet well to negotiate the veteran spinner’s deliveries.

Brief Scores:

At Amritsar: Punjab 1st Innings 147; Bengal 1st Innings 309/3 (Abhishek Raman 149 batting, Abhimanyu Easwaran 117, Shreevats Goswami 29 batting, Harbhajan Singh 0/69 in 17 overs).

At Porvorim: Goa 1st innings 239; Vidarbha 1st Innings 199/2 (Sanjay Ramaswamy 87, Wasim Jaffer 70).

At Raipur: Chattisgarh 1st Innings 130 & 24/0; Services 1st Innings 272 (Vikas Hathwala 76, Shahnawaz Hussain 5/59).

