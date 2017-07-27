Abhinvav Mukund’s superb reflexes leave fans open-mouthed, see video

Abhinav Mukund successfully takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella during the second day’s play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. (Source: AP) Abhinav Mukund successfully takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella during the second day’s play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. (Source: AP)

After wasting a golden opportunity to make an impression with the bat, Indian opener Abhinav Mukund made amends with some brilliant reflex fielding against Sri Lanka on Day2 of the first Test at Galle. His efforts in the silly-point region helped India bag the wickets of Tharanga and Dickwella.

Mukund’s first instance of brilliance in the field came in the 34th over of the Lankan innings when R Ashwin delivered a flighted delivery to which Tharanga danced down the track. However, the ball dipped a bit resulting in a jab by Tharanga. In a reflex action, Mukund caught the ball and sent it back to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (in an under-arm throw). Saha flipped the bails off in a flash and Tharanga was adjudged run-out (after his bat bounced in the air).

What a catch frm Abhinav Mukund. Contributing in the field after missing out with the bat👏👏

In the second incident, five overs later, it was Dickwella’s turn to get dismissed courtesy of another brilliant work in the field by Abhinav Mukund. In a spectacular one-handed catch, Mukund dived to his right to take a catch and send back the batsman in the hut. The bowler was once again R Ashwin, who tossed up the ball and secured adequate turn and bounce to grab the edge. A perplexed Dickwella prodded at it and managed to get the outside edge and Mukund’s safe hands picked it up even while it was dipping.

