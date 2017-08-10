Abhinav Mukund slams rascism, says fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome

Abhinav Mukund is a part of the Indian Test squad that is touring Sri Lanka (Source: AP) Abhinav Mukund is a part of the Indian Test squad that is touring Sri Lanka (Source: AP)

In the world of sports, racism has been prevalent and is a form of social evil that has affected several athletes. Many believe sport is a concept where racism cannot enter but it has and shows what exactly is inherently wrong in our society. Racism exists and is increasing at an alarming rate and unless checked might take the form of another deadly social evil. Athletes and players across the globe have come out and condemned it over the years. On Thursday, the latest Indian sportstar to come out and speak on the issue is Abhinav Mukund.

In a post on social media, Mukund recalled his past and wrote, “I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 and I have gradually climbed up the ladder to where I am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level. I am writing today not to garner sympathy or attention but…with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about.”

Mukund also spoke about how people were obsessed about his skin from a young age and said, “I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.”

Revealing that he had been subject to a lot of name calling, Mukund further added, “I have laughed and shrugged it off because I had bigger goals! Affected young, I toughened up because this was never something that would pull me down. There were many times when I chose not to dignify these insults with responses.”

Revealing that he is speaking up today not just for himself but for many others, Mukund said, “With the rise of social media, it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right and centre at something I have absolutely no control over. Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome guys.”

“Stay true, stay focussed, be comfortable in your own skin.”, he concluded.

