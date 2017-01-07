Abhay Apte elected new president of Maharashtra Cricket Association

Abhay Apte and Riyaz Bagvan at MCA office. Abhay Apte and Riyaz Bagvan at MCA office.

Abhay Apte has been elected as the new president of Maharashtra Cricket Association while Riyaz Bagwan will be the new general secretary of the sports body. The executive council meeting, which was held in the chairmanship of treasurer Vikas Kakatkar, also appointed Pune-based Vijaykumar Tamhane and Raigad-based Chandrakant Mate as Vice Presidents of the Association. MCA is among three cricket associations in the state, the other two being Mumbai Cricket Association and Vidharbha Cricket Association.

Apte will replace Ajay Shirke who was heading MCA for about 11 years over two terms. The replacement became inevitable after the Justice Lodha Committee had recommended that no office bearers should hold any post in the association for over nine years. Following this Shirke, secretary Sudhakar Shanbaug, vice presidents Dhanpal Shah and Kamlesh Thakkar had resigned from their posts.

On Friday, a total of 22 of the 26 voting members were present for the meeting. Arun Jagtap, Kamlesh Thakkar, Priyanka Thorve and Sachin Mule were absent.

“Since the first One-Day International match between Indian and England is scheduled to take place at Gahunje Stadium owned by MCA, it was important to constitute the executive council. Later, India-Australia test is also scheduled to be held at the MCA stadium. All the preparations for the matches are in place and we will hold these important plays successfully,” said Apte. He added that the ODI matches will help the association to strengthen its financial position.

“We will earn more than Rs 6 crore from the ODI. The Gahunje Stadium has a capacity of 37,400 and all the tickets have been sold,” said Apte.