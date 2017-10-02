AB De Villiers to make long awaited First Class cricket comeback, to play in South Africa’s domestic tournament

AB de Villiers became the third South African player to amass 1,000 runs or more against India in Tests. (Source: PTI) AB de Villiers became the third South African player to amass 1,000 runs or more against India in Tests. (Source: PTI)

South Africa’s AB De Villiers will make his long awaited comeback to long form cricket when he plays for the Titans against the Warriors in the Sunfoil series, South Africa’s domestic first class tournament. De Villiers last played a First Class match in January 2016 when South Africa played England. Since then, he had undergone an elbow surgery that kept him out of the squad. He eventually announced that he would be taking a break from Test cricket so as to focus on remaining fit for the 2019 World Cup.

De Villiers hence did not play for South Africa in their recent tour of England. He announced in August 2017 that he would make himself available for Test selection from October. South Africa are currently playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh after which their next long form assignment is a four-day match against Zimbabwe. The match itself is yet to get an official Test status from the ICC. Their next confirmed Test series is when they host World No. 1 side India for a three Test series.

De Villiers’ refusal to play for South Africa in the England series was seen by many as a sign of the decline in the importance of Test cricket. The Marylebone Cricket Club World Cricket committee had warned that the absence of a player of De Villiers’ stature is a “Red Flag” for the longest form of the game. South Africa, haven’t suffered from his absence. Faf Du Plessis, who took over from De Villiers as Test skipper, led the team to series wins in Australia and New Zealand but they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the series against England.

